WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, November 26, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;45;S;6;91%

Bellingham;Rain;46;S;23;95%

Bremerton;Showers;44;S;7;95%

Chehalis;Showers;43;SSE;5;94%

Deer Park;Flurries;29;SSW;2;96%

Eastsound;Cloudy;46;S;13;100%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;34;E;3;78%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;28;SSE;8;92%

Everett;Cloudy;46;S;6;84%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;45;SSE;16;81%

Friday Harbor;Showers;46;S;8;92%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;50;SW;21;89%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;45;S;8;87%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;34;S;5;96%

Olympia;Rain;43;SSW;15;92%

Omak;Cloudy;32;SSW;10;85%

Pasco;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;91%

Port Angeles;Showers;48;WNW;10;70%

Pullman;Cloudy;33;SE;5;88%

Puyallup;Cloudy;45;S;6;87%

Quillayute;Cloudy;49;WSW;20;96%

Renton;Rain;47;S;10;76%

Seattle;Showers;46;S;8;90%

Seattle Boeing;Rain;45;S;18;85%

Shelton;Rain;47;SSW;18;92%

Spokane;Cloudy;37;N;5;69%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;30;S;12;95%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;37;N;5;69%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;33;WSW;10;91%

Tacoma;Showers;44;S;7;95%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;45;SSW;21;89%

Vancouver;Cloudy;46;N;3;76%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;41;S;15;62%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;28;E;7;100%

Whidbey Island;Rain;47;SSE;18;86%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;78%

_____

