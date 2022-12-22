WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Wednesday, December 21, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;13;NNE;1;88% Bellingham;Mostly clear;12;NNE;25;46% Bremerton;Clear;16;NNE;2;91% Chehalis;Partly cloudy;23;NNE;5;82% Deer Park;Clear;-6;NE;4;67% Eastsound;Clear;16;NE;13;57% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;-1;E;5;68% Ephrata;Mostly clear;-1;NNW;17;56% Everett;Mostly clear;11;NNE;1;83% Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;22;N;9;74% Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;9;Calm;0;76% Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;27;E;14;58% Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;27;N;5;78% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;-1;NNW;6;61% Olympia;Mostly cloudy;24;NE;9;77% Omak;Clear;-2;N;17;59% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;6;NNW;12;57% Port Angeles;Cloudy;20;Calm;0;71% Pullman;Mostly clear;-14;Calm;0;74% Puyallup;Clear;21;NNE;2;83% Quillayute;Partly cloudy;20;ENE;15;67% Renton;Mostly clear;22;N;3;74% Seattle;Mostly clear;20;NNE;3;83% Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;21;N;3;80% Shelton;Partly cloudy;21;E;6;70% Spokane;Clear;3;ENE;12;66% Spokane Fairchild;Clear;-4;NNE;10;56% Spokane Felts;Clear;3;ENE;12;66% Stampede Pass;Partly cloudy;-1;N;5;75% Tacoma;Mostly clear;22;NNE;4;75% Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;24;NNE;13;74% Vancouver;Partly cloudy;27;ESE;8;42% Walla Walla;Cloudy;7;SSW;9;69% Wenatchee;Clear;0;W;3;62% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;14;NNE;5;70% Yakima;Cloudy;11;NNE;5;38% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather