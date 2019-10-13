WA Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Clouds breaking;59;40;ENE;4;72%;10%;3

Bellingham;Some sun returning;58;43;ENE;4;72%;12%;2

Bremerton;Some sun returning;59;42;N;4;72%;8%;3

Chehalis;Clouds breaking;59;39;NE;4;67%;6%;3

Deer Park;Partly sunny;54;30;NE;4;73%;1%;3

Eastsound;Clouds breaking;55;46;N;2;84%;29%;3

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;59;34;ENE;5;55%;0%;3

Ephrata;Partly sunny;61;36;NNE;4;48%;0%;3

Everett;Clouds breaking;59;42;ENE;4;72%;9%;3

Fort Lewis;Clouds breaking;60;38;ENE;3;83%;9%;3

Friday Harbor;Clouds breaking;55;44;NNE;4;77%;11%;3

Hoquiam;Some sun returning;58;44;E;4;84%;16%;3

Kelso-Longview;Clouds breaking;63;41;NE;3;72%;7%;3

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;61;35;E;4;60%;0%;3

Olympia;Clouds breaking;60;37;NE;3;74%;29%;3

Omak;Partly sunny;59;35;E;6;53%;0%;3

Pasco;Partly sunny;61;34;ESE;3;60%;0%;3

Port Angeles;Clouds breaking;54;40;ESE;4;80%;13%;3

Pullman;Partly sunny;51;38;ESE;6;67%;1%;3

Puyallup;Some sun returning;61;39;ENE;4;73%;8%;3

Quillayute;Clouds breaking;57;41;N;2;80%;23%;3

Renton;Clouds breaking;61;44;NNE;4;70%;8%;3

Seattle;Clouds breaking;59;45;N;4;68%;8%;3

Seattle Boeing;Clouds breaking;61;44;NE;3;68%;8%;3

Shelton;Some sun returning;60;36;ENE;3;75%;10%;3

Spokane;Partly sunny;56;34;ESE;1;66%;2%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Sun and some clouds;53;33;ESE;3;73%;0%;3

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;56;34;ESE;1;66%;2%;3

Stampede Pass;Clouds breaking;48;36;E;1;78%;12%;3

Tacoma;Some sun returning;57;42;NNE;4;77%;9%;3

Tacoma Narrows;Clouds breaking;57;43;NE;3;76%;9%;3

Vancouver;Clouds breaking;61;40;N;4;71%;6%;3

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;59;40;ESE;6;58%;0%;3

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;57;38;WSW;6;54%;0%;3

Whidbey Island;Clouds breaking;59;45;ENE;5;73%;9%;3

Yakima;Mostly sunny;59;33;N;4;57%;0%;3

