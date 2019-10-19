WA Forecast for Monday, October 21, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Periods of rain;53;48;S;7;75%;90%;1

Bellingham;Occasional rain;52;48;SSW;11;83%;86%;1

Bremerton;Occasional rain;54;48;SSW;6;78%;75%;1

Chehalis;A touch of rain;55;48;SW;7;79%;67%;1

Deer Park;Afternoon rain;44;37;SSE;5;83%;85%;2

Eastsound;Periods of rain;54;48;SSW;10;86%;73%;1

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;51;41;NW;4;72%;44%;1

Ephrata;Partly sunny;52;41;WSW;6;68%;44%;1

Everett;A little rain;53;49;S;8;76%;86%;1

Fort Lewis;A little rain;55;47;SW;8;99%;70%;1

Friday Harbor;A little rain;53;48;SW;8;78%;72%;1

Hoquiam;Periods of rain;57;51;WSW;11;93%;75%;1

Kelso-Longview;Periods of rain;56;49;SSW;9;89%;74%;1

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;53;42;S;6;61%;44%;1

Olympia;A little rain;55;47;SW;9;90%;72%;1

Omak;Afternoon rain;48;37;SE;6;78%;74%;1

Pasco;Inc. clouds;59;48;SW;8;61%;44%;2

Port Angeles;A little rain;54;45;WSW;5;85%;86%;1

Pullman;Inc. clouds;48;41;WSW;9;73%;67%;2

Puyallup;A little rain;56;50;SW;5;81%;70%;1

Quillayute;Periods of rain;55;47;WSW;9;92%;90%;1

Renton;A little rain;55;50;SSW;6;76%;84%;1

Seattle;A bit of rain;55;50;SSW;6;75%;83%;1

Seattle Boeing;A little rain;55;49;SSW;7;82%;84%;1

Shelton;Periods of rain;55;46;SW;6;90%;74%;1

Spokane;A little p.m. rain;47;40;SSE;7;81%;75%;2

Spokane Fairchild;Occasional p.m. rain;45;37;WSW;9;92%;75%;2

Spokane Felts;A little p.m. rain;47;40;SSE;7;81%;75%;2

Stampede Pass;A bit of snow;38;35;W;2;93%;91%;2

Tacoma;A little rain;54;49;SW;6;78%;73%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Periods of rain;53;49;SW;8;89%;75%;1

Vancouver;A little rain;56;49;SW;6;82%;72%;1

Walla Walla;Inc. clouds;56;47;SSW;10;61%;66%;2

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;49;38;NW;5;73%;44%;1

Whidbey Island;Breezy with rain;58;49;SW;16;76%;87%;1

Yakima;Partly sunny;54;39;N;4;67%;44%;1

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather