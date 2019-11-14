WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mild with rain;55;46;ESE;7;80%;77%;0
Bellingham;Rain;57;47;S;10;76%;82%;0
Bremerton;Showers around;58;46;SSW;9;82%;78%;1
Chehalis;Spotty showers;57;45;S;5;86%;75%;1
Deer Park;A shower or two;42;33;WSW;5;99%;64%;1
Eastsound;Rain;54;49;SSW;10;90%;81%;0
Ellensburg;A shower or two;55;33;WNW;9;72%;84%;1
Ephrata;A morning shower;49;33;WNW;6;80%;56%;1
Everett;Periods of rain;55;47;SE;7;80%;75%;1
Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;57;43;S;9;99%;75%;1
Friday Harbor;Rain;55;47;S;8;87%;81%;0
Hoquiam;Spotty showers;56;48;S;10;94%;74%;1
Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;58;45;SSE;6;89%;76%;1
Moses Lake;A morning shower;50;31;WSW;7;82%;55%;1
Olympia;Spotty showers;57;43;SSW;8;90%;72%;1
Omak;A shower in spots;47;31;ESE;6;80%;53%;1
Pasco;A shower or two;56;35;WSW;6;81%;69%;1
Port Angeles;A little rain;54;42;S;6;85%;66%;1
Pullman;A p.m. shower or two;48;36;WSW;8;81%;74%;1
Puyallup;Occasional rain;58;44;SSW;8;87%;77%;1
Quillayute;A little rain;55;45;SE;7;94%;72%;1
Renton;Morning rain, cloudy;57;48;S;8;78%;78%;0
Seattle;Occasional rain;57;49;S;8;80%;76%;1
Seattle Boeing;Morning rain;58;48;S;10;85%;78%;1
Shelton;Spotty showers;57;42;SW;8;89%;71%;1
Spokane;A shower or two;46;36;SSW;4;87%;65%;0
Spokane Fairchild;A shower in spots;43;33;WSW;7;94%;60%;0
Spokane Felts;A shower or two;46;36;SSW;4;87%;65%;0
Stampede Pass;A snow shower;42;34;W;6;93%;88%;1
Tacoma;Occasional rain;56;46;SSW;9;84%;73%;1
Tacoma Narrows;A couple of showers;54;47;SSW;11;92%;80%;1
Vancouver;Spotty showers;58;45;S;5;82%;72%;1
Walla Walla;A shower or two;52;39;S;8;81%;70%;1
Wenatchee;A shower or two;49;34;WNW;5;81%;69%;1
Whidbey Island;Rain;56;48;SSE;11;82%;81%;1
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;54;29;NNW;3;71%;29%;1
_____
