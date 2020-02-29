WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;47;37;SSE;5;69%;73%;1
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;47;38;SW;4;73%;73%;1
Bremerton;Partly sunny;49;37;SSW;5;74%;55%;1
Chehalis;Partly sunny;50;37;SSW;4;66%;60%;3
Deer Park;Partly sunny;45;27;SSW;7;59%;11%;3
Eastsound;Becoming cloudy;46;39;SW;2;79%;70%;1
Ellensburg;Sunshine;51;32;NW;12;49%;18%;3
Ephrata;Sunny;51;29;WSW;7;39%;4%;3
Everett;Mostly cloudy;48;37;SE;5;68%;72%;1
Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun;49;36;SW;2;84%;54%;2
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;46;39;SW;4;71%;68%;1
Hoquiam;Partial sunshine;48;40;WNW;7;79%;81%;2
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;51;37;WSW;3;74%;69%;2
Moses Lake;Brilliant sunshine;53;33;SW;7;40%;1%;3
Olympia;Partly sunny;50;36;SW;3;69%;67%;2
Omak;Sunny;51;27;SSE;6;43%;9%;3
Pasco;Plenty of sunshine;56;34;SW;4;46%;2%;3
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;47;37;W;4;73%;71%;2
Pullman;Partly sunny;41;29;SSW;9;66%;12%;3
Puyallup;Partly sunny;51;39;SSW;4;73%;66%;2
Quillayute;Increasing clouds;48;38;WSW;3;77%;81%;2
Renton;Periods of sun;49;40;S;4;66%;66%;1
Seattle;Periods of sun;48;40;SSW;5;67%;55%;2
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;49;40;S;2;66%;66%;1
Shelton;Partly sunny;50;35;WSW;4;71%;70%;2
Spokane;Partly sunny;48;30;SSW;4;54%;11%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;45;28;SW;6;60%;7%;3
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;48;30;SSW;4;54%;11%;3
Stampede Pass;Rather cloudy;32;27;W;5;85%;68%;3
Tacoma;Partly sunny;48;39;SSW;4;74%;66%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Periods of sun;47;38;SW;2;74%;55%;2
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;49;37;WNW;4;69%;68%;1
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;49;34;S;7;53%;5%;3
Wenatchee;Sunny;51;32;WNW;8;44%;16%;3
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;51;41;W;5;64%;70%;1
Yakima;Sunshine;54;28;NNW;4;40%;15%;3
_____
