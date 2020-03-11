WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, March 13, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Low clouds;48;34;E;5;67%;44%;1
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;46;33;ENE;4;65%;44%;1
Bremerton;A morning shower;49;33;NNE;5;70%;55%;1
Chehalis;Partly sunny;51;33;W;5;56%;29%;4
Deer Park;Turning out cloudy;46;26;NE;6;56%;20%;4
Eastsound;Partly sunny;46;34;S;5;70%;44%;2
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;53;30;NW;12;46%;23%;4
Ephrata;Partly sunny;52;30;NW;6;42%;16%;4
Everett;A shower in the a.m.;48;35;E;5;68%;67%;1
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;50;32;SSW;4;81%;33%;3
Friday Harbor;Rather cloudy;46;34;ESE;5;71%;44%;2
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;48;35;NW;10;73%;35%;2
Kelso-Longview;Partial sunshine;52;34;N;4;71%;30%;3
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;54;33;ESE;5;43%;13%;4
Olympia;Partly sunny;49;32;SSW;5;68%;33%;4
Omak;Increasing clouds;52;31;ENE;6;42%;31%;4
Pasco;Partly sunny;57;31;S;4;47%;4%;4
Port Angeles;Clouds and sun;46;34;NW;5;69%;42%;2
Pullman;Partly sunny;46;28;ESE;9;53%;9%;4
Puyallup;Some sun;52;33;SSE;4;67%;33%;3
Quillayute;Periods of sun;47;33;NW;6;67%;41%;2
Renton;Rather cloudy;50;35;ESE;5;66%;38%;1
Seattle;Showers around;49;36;ENE;5;65%;70%;1
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;51;36;N;3;66%;38%;1
Shelton;Partly sunny;49;32;WSW;5;72%;36%;4
Spokane;Partly sunny;49;30;SSE;5;49%;16%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;47;28;S;8;58%;12%;4
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;49;30;SSE;5;49%;16%;4
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;35;27;W;4;79%;33%;3
Tacoma;Rather cloudy;49;35;S;4;68%;36%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;47;34;SSW;3;72%;36%;2
Vancouver;Partly sunny;53;32;NW;5;59%;27%;4
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;52;33;ESE;7;49%;1%;4
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;53;32;WNW;8;43%;27%;4
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;50;37;NNW;6;61%;44%;2
Yakima;Partly sunny;56;30;N;4;45%;16%;4
