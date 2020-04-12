WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, April 14, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Clouds and sun;62;36;ESE;6;42%;3%;5
Bellingham;Clouds and sun;60;42;SSE;5;39%;3%;5
Bremerton;Partly sunny;63;34;ENE;7;45%;3%;5
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;65;35;WNW;5;39%;2%;4
Deer Park;Partly sunny;53;28;SSW;5;41%;5%;5
Eastsound;Clouds and sun;55;42;SSW;3;51%;3%;5
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;63;38;NW;7;30%;0%;6
Ephrata;Partly sunny;61;36;WNW;8;21%;0%;6
Everett;Sun and clouds;61;37;ESE;6;45%;3%;5
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;63;36;S;5;46%;3%;5
Friday Harbor;Sun and clouds;57;41;SSW;5;52%;3%;5
Hoquiam;Clouds and sun;61;41;W;8;49%;3%;5
Kelso-Longview;Sun, some clouds;66;37;N;5;40%;4%;6
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;62;35;S;7;27%;0%;6
Olympia;Partly sunny, nice;65;36;SW;5;40%;3%;5
Omak;Partly sunny;61;38;ENE;9;21%;1%;5
Pasco;Sun, some clouds;63;33;S;5;26%;0%;6
Port Angeles;Clouds and sun;57;39;SW;5;44%;3%;5
Pullman;Partly sunny;51;29;S;7;34%;2%;6
Puyallup;Partly sunny;64;35;SSE;5;46%;3%;5
Quillayute;Overcast;58;37;N;6;48%;53%;3
Renton;Nice with some sun;62;38;E;6;50%;3%;5
Seattle;Clouds and sun;61;39;ENE;6;45%;3%;5
Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun, nice;63;41;SSE;5;37%;3%;5
Shelton;Partly sunny, nice;64;34;WSW;4;41%;3%;5
Spokane;Partly sunny;54;35;S;4;32%;4%;5
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;51;34;SW;6;33%;2%;6
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;54;35;S;4;32%;4%;5
Stampede Pass;Becoming cloudy;46;32;W;4;42%;3%;6
Tacoma;Clouds and sun;61;38;ESE;6;47%;3%;5
Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun;60;40;SSW;5;40%;3%;5
Vancouver;Partly sunny;66;38;NNW;6;41%;4%;6
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;55;38;SE;5;31%;0%;6
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;62;42;WNW;7;25%;0%;5
Whidbey Island;Clouds and sun;60;42;WSW;5;46%;3%;5
Yakima;Partly sunny;63;35;NW;5;25%;0%;6
_____
