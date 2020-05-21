WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, May 23, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A couple of showers;59;45;N;6;51%;71%;3
Bellingham;Showers around;62;48;S;11;64%;72%;3
Bremerton;Becoming cloudy;61;45;S;6;68%;43%;4
Chehalis;Periods of sun;59;44;WSW;6;59%;31%;4
Deer Park;A shower or two;52;40;SSE;8;82%;71%;2
Eastsound;A passing shower;61;48;SW;8;69%;66%;4
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;61;43;NW;21;48%;37%;4
Ephrata;Mainly cloudy;65;43;WNW;11;42%;38%;3
Everett;A shower or two;60;46;N;7;58%;67%;2
Fort Lewis;Rather cloudy;61;44;SW;12;79%;44%;3
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;60;47;WSW;10;68%;43%;4
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;57;47;NW;15;76%;36%;4
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;59;45;WNW;8;70%;41%;3
Moses Lake;Becoming cloudy;67;43;W;10;49%;39%;4
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;60;42;SW;12;61%;43%;3
Omak;A shower in places;64;42;NNE;7;52%;56%;2
Pasco;Clouds and sun;67;46;WSW;14;43%;37%;4
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;59;45;W;15;65%;40%;3
Pullman;Partly sunny;51;41;SSW;15;68%;44%;4
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;60;45;SW;8;70%;43%;3
Quillayute;Spotty showers;57;45;WNW;11;75%;69%;3
Renton;A shower in the a.m.;60;47;SSW;8;64%;66%;4
Seattle;Inc. clouds;59;48;ESE;7;67%;44%;4
Seattle Boeing;A shower or two;62;50;S;9;61%;66%;4
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;60;43;WSW;15;63%;42%;3
Spokane;A shower in the a.m.;54;44;SSW;11;68%;66%;4
Spokane Fairchild;A passing shower;52;39;SSW;14;82%;66%;2
Spokane Felts;A shower in the a.m.;54;44;SSW;11;68%;66%;4
Stampede Pass;A morning shower;41;35;W;7;91%;65%;5
Tacoma;Becoming cloudy;59;45;SW;9;66%;44%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Becoming cloudy;59;45;SW;12;65%;44%;4
Vancouver;A shower in the a.m.;60;45;NW;6;67%;64%;4
Walla Walla;Periods of sun;58;45;S;13;63%;41%;4
Wenatchee;Periods of sun;64;46;WNW;14;42%;39%;4
Whidbey Island;Sunny intervals;60;49;W;13;68%;44%;4
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;67;40;NW;10;38%;35%;3
_____
