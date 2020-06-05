WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, June 7, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Cloudy with showers;61;46;NNE;6;58%;89%;3
Bellingham;Spotty showers;61;49;S;8;66%;82%;3
Bremerton;Cloudy with showers;61;45;SSE;6;70%;95%;3
Chehalis;Cloudy with showers;59;46;SSW;5;67%;94%;2
Deer Park;A passing shower;64;43;SSW;9;63%;60%;4
Eastsound;Spotty showers;60;47;N;5;73%;78%;3
Ellensburg;Cooler;67;47;NW;19;41%;44%;7
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;71;49;WNW;10;35%;17%;7
Everett;Cloudy with showers;61;46;N;6;67%;95%;3
Fort Lewis;Cloudy with showers;60;47;SSW;7;86%;88%;3
Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;60;45;WSW;8;73%;75%;3
Hoquiam;Cloudy with showers;58;48;W;8;78%;98%;3
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy with showers;58;47;S;5;81%;96%;3
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;74;49;W;10;37%;11%;9
Olympia;Cooler with showers;59;48;SSW;7;72%;89%;2
Omak;Mostly cloudy;70;47;NW;7;49%;40%;4
Pasco;Clouds and sun;74;51;SW;13;41%;16%;9
Port Angeles;Cloudy with a shower;56;45;W;5;77%;84%;3
Pullman;Cooler with a shower;59;43;SSW;11;70%;66%;4
Puyallup;Cloudy with showers;62;46;S;6;74%;90%;3
Quillayute;Spotty showers;58;43;S;5;79%;76%;3
Renton;Cloudy with showers;61;49;SSW;7;70%;94%;2
Seattle;Cloudy with showers;60;48;S;7;71%;89%;3
Seattle Boeing;Overcast, showers;62;51;S;7;70%;94%;3
Shelton;Spotty showers;60;45;SW;9;74%;86%;3
Spokane;A passing shower;64;46;SSW;8;58%;61%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;62;42;SW;12;64%;21%;5
Spokane Felts;A passing shower;64;46;SSW;8;58%;61%;4
Stampede Pass;Cooler with a shower;48;36;W;6;75%;81%;6
Tacoma;Cloudy with showers;59;46;SSW;7;72%;91%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;58;46;SSW;8;74%;87%;3
Vancouver;Cloudy with showers;59;47;SW;6;74%;94%;3
Walla Walla;Cool with some sun;66;47;SSW;11;50%;33%;6
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;70;50;WNW;13;37%;42%;4
Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;59;47;WSW;7;75%;85%;3
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;70;45;W;8;36%;41%;7
