WA Forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;77;55;N;5;48%;13%;8

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;72;58;SSE;7;65%;19%;6

Bremerton;Variable cloudiness;80;56;NE;5;55%;7%;7

Chehalis;Partly sunny;81;58;W;5;62%;10%;9

Deer Park;Partly sunny;85;52;SSE;6;35%;2%;9

Eastsound;Clouds limiting sun;68;56;SE;5;74%;18%;6

Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;89;63;NW;18;32%;0%;9

Ephrata;Sun, some clouds;92;63;WNW;7;26%;0%;9

Everett;Periods of sun, nice;76;55;N;5;55%;11%;8

Fort Lewis;Increasing clouds;81;58;N;5;66%;5%;9

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;68;54;SSW;5;75%;15%;8

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;69;58;NW;12;79%;14%;3

Kelso-Longview;Variable cloudiness;81;58;WNW;7;60%;5%;8

Moses Lake;Some sun;94;62;NW;6;26%;0%;9

Olympia;Clouds and sun;81;58;W;4;55%;5%;7

Omak;Partly sunny, warm;93;61;NW;8;27%;1%;8

Pasco;Mostly sunny and hot;97;61;NW;4;27%;0%;9

Port Angeles;Becoming cloudy;69;57;WNW;8;71%;12%;8

Pullman;Mostly sunny, nice;83;56;SE;7;34%;3%;9

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;82;57;N;5;51%;4%;7

Quillayute;Low clouds;67;55;NW;7;81%;30%;2

Renton;Partly sunny, nice;80;58;NNE;6;54%;7%;9

Seattle;More clouds than sun;78;58;NNE;6;58%;7%;7

Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun, nice;80;59;NNE;6;52%;7%;8

Shelton;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;SW;6;59%;8%;7

Spokane;Partly sunny, nice;87;60;SSE;6;29%;3%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, nice;87;57;SSW;8;30%;3%;9

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, nice;87;60;SSE;6;29%;3%;9

Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun;69;51;W;6;55%;13%;9

Tacoma;Variable cloudiness;80;57;N;5;55%;5%;7

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;79;57;NNE;5;57%;5%;7

Vancouver;Partly sunny, nice;84;60;NNW;6;51%;5%;9

Walla Walla;Brilliant sunshine;92;65;SE;7;23%;0%;9

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;91;65;WNW;10;28%;0%;9

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;67;54;WSW;7;72%;14%;7

Yakima;Mostly sunny, warm;94;62;NNW;7;27%;0%;9

