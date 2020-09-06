WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, September 8, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;88;50;E;4;61%;2%;5
Bellingham;Partly sunny, warmer;83;51;NE;16;42%;3%;5
Bremerton;Partly sunny;83;57;E;9;49%;2%;5
Chehalis;Partly sunny;85;56;E;8;50%;0%;5
Deer Park;Sunny and cooler;68;37;ENE;12;40%;6%;5
Eastsound;Winds subsiding;77;57;ENE;15;59%;3%;5
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, cooler;79;44;E;16;34%;0%;5
Ephrata;Windy;82;50;E;25;24%;0%;5
Everett;Partly sunny, warm;86;53;E;4;54%;2%;5
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny, warm;83;48;ENE;14;66%;3%;5
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny, warm;78;54;ENE;7;51%;2%;5
Hoquiam;Partly sunny, warmer;83;59;E;8;60%;3%;5
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, warm;89;54;NNE;11;55%;3%;5
Moses Lake;Windy;82;51;E;20;25%;0%;5
Olympia;Partly sunny, breezy;84;52;NNE;13;52%;3%;5
Omak;Windy;79;47;SE;20;28%;3%;5
Pasco;Very windy;85;50;ENE;21;33%;0%;5
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;76;52;SSE;8;57%;3%;5
Pullman;Sunny, windy, cooler;72;41;ENE;17;39%;0%;5
Puyallup;Partly sunny;83;51;E;7;52%;2%;5
Quillayute;Partly sunny;81;52;ENE;10;48%;3%;5
Renton;Partly sunny;82;56;E;7;54%;3%;5
Seattle;Partly sunny, nice;81;57;E;8;50%;2%;5
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny, warm;83;58;E;13;51%;3%;5
Shelton;Clouds and sun;85;48;NE;10;52%;2%;5
Spokane;Winds subsiding;69;44;E;16;34%;3%;5
Spokane Fairchild;Windy;69;40;E;21;33%;2%;5
Spokane Felts;Winds subsiding;69;44;E;16;34%;3%;5
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, warm;74;44;ESE;7;46%;0%;5
Tacoma;Partly sunny;80;59;E;8;52%;3%;5
Tacoma Narrows;Increasingly windy;80;57;ENE;16;55%;3%;5
Vancouver;Partly sunny and hot;90;58;E;9;44%;3%;5
Walla Walla;Increasingly windy;80;47;NE;15;31%;0%;5
Wenatchee;Winds subsiding;82;49;ESE;17;29%;0%;5
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny, warm;78;52;ENE;18;54%;3%;5
Yakima;Increasingly windy;85;47;ENE;15;32%;0%;5
