WA Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Clouds and sun, mild;79;56;ESE;5;73%;12%;4

Bellingham;Partly sunny;75;56;SE;3;72%;11%;4

Bremerton;Clouds and sun;74;57;SSW;5;77%;28%;4

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;77;59;NNW;4;67%;28%;3

Deer Park;Hazy and very warm;84;50;NE;5;37%;0%;4

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;70;57;SE;4;81%;21%;3

Ellensburg;Hazy sun;85;55;NW;4;40%;4%;4

Ephrata;Hazy sunshine;86;61;NW;7;38%;0%;4

Everett;Partly sunny;76;57;E;5;74%;14%;4

Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun;75;55;SW;3;89%;27%;4

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;71;55;SSW;5;81%;30%;3

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;72;59;SSW;6;82%;55%;1

Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sun;75;59;WNW;3;78%;29%;4

Moses Lake;Hazy sunshine;89;60;NE;6;37%;1%;4

Olympia;Mainly cloudy;75;55;SW;3;76%;31%;3

Omak;Hazy sun;81;59;NE;5;49%;0%;4

Pasco;Hazy sun;89;55;S;2;43%;0%;4

Port Angeles;Clouds limiting sun;72;55;W;4;76%;32%;3

Pullman;Hazy sun and warm;84;53;N;6;35%;0%;5

Puyallup;Clouds and sun;77;57;WSW;5;71%;25%;4

Quillayute;Low clouds;73;56;SSE;4;78%;44%;1

Renton;Clouds and sun;74;61;SSW;6;75%;21%;4

Seattle;Clouds and sun;71;60;SSW;6;77%;22%;4

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;74;61;NNE;3;70%;22%;4

Shelton;Rather cloudy;76;57;WSW;5;75%;33%;3

Spokane;Warm with hazy sun;85;55;ESE;2;42%;0%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Hazy sun and warm;84;54;S;5;42%;0%;4

Spokane Felts;Warm with hazy sun;85;55;ESE;2;42%;0%;4

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, warm;72;55;W;3;53%;5%;5

Tacoma;Partly sunny;74;57;SW;5;76%;28%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun;70;58;SW;3;77%;27%;4

Vancouver;Hazy sunshine;68;62;N;4;76%;24%;4

Walla Walla;Hazy sunshine;88;60;ESE;3;30%;0%;5

Wenatchee;Hazy sun and warmer;83;61;W;5;47%;2%;4

Whidbey Island;Periods of sun;69;55;SSW;5;74%;21%;4

Yakima;Hazy sunshine;85;55;NNW;4;43%;4%;4

_____

