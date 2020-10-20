WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, October 22, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Spotty showers;50;33;ESE;5;75%;68%;1
Bellingham;Showers around;53;37;N;6;69%;78%;2
Bremerton;A shower or two;52;36;NE;5;71%;68%;2
Chehalis;Partly sunny;55;35;WNW;5;53%;27%;3
Deer Park;Cooler with a shower;47;21;NE;6;67%;66%;2
Eastsound;A morning shower;52;42;WSW;8;75%;63%;2
Ellensburg;Windy;52;30;NW;20;54%;25%;3
Ephrata;Partly sunny;56;29;NNW;11;45%;25%;2
Everett;Showers;50;35;ESE;5;74%;77%;1
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;53;35;SE;8;85%;31%;2
Friday Harbor;Showers around;53;40;SW;6;66%;74%;2
Hoquiam;A morning shower;55;39;ENE;14;60%;44%;3
Kelso-Longview;A morning shower;56;37;WNW;7;73%;55%;2
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;58;30;NNE;10;46%;14%;2
Olympia;Sun and clouds;54;34;NE;8;68%;31%;2
Omak;Partly sunny, breezy;53;26;N;12;56%;31%;3
Pasco;Partly sunny;62;30;WNW;11;47%;19%;3
Port Angeles;A shower in the a.m.;53;36;S;8;65%;57%;3
Pullman;Spotty showers;48;28;NW;14;69%;72%;2
Puyallup;A morning shower;53;33;E;5;76%;62%;2
Quillayute;Partly sunny;55;37;NE;9;65%;28%;3
Renton;A shower or two;52;37;E;5;73%;66%;2
Seattle;A shower or two;52;39;ENE;6;71%;71%;2
Seattle Boeing;A shower or two;53;39;SE;5;70%;66%;2
Shelton;Partly sunny;55;33;WNW;10;69%;30%;3
Spokane;A shower;48;25;NNE;6;66%;65%;2
Spokane Fairchild;A shower in the a.m.;49;25;NE;11;68%;63%;2
Spokane Felts;A shower;48;25;NNE;6;66%;65%;2
Stampede Pass;Rain and snow shower;34;23;W;6;91%;60%;2
Tacoma;A morning shower;51;38;ENE;6;74%;57%;2
Tacoma Narrows;A morning shower;51;38;S;7;71%;45%;2
Vancouver;A passing shower;56;37;NNW;5;73%;62%;2
Walla Walla;Cooler with a shower;54;32;S;12;55%;68%;2
Wenatchee;Clouds and sun;54;32;WNW;13;50%;25%;2
Whidbey Island;Brief a.m. showers;54;41;WNW;10;67%;76%;2
Yakima;Clouds and sun;59;27;NNW;10;43%;25%;3
