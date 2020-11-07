WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Sunny, but chilly;48;26;ESE;4;64%;12%;2
Bellingham;Plenty of sunshine;49;31;NE;12;40%;13%;2
Bremerton;Plenty of sunshine;48;29;WSW;10;55%;13%;2
Chehalis;Sunny, but chilly;47;26;SW;7;51%;0%;2
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;40;17;NE;10;49%;23%;1
Eastsound;Plenty of sunshine;47;36;N;11;47%;14%;2
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, chilly;47;24;S;9;43%;17%;2
Ephrata;Winds subsiding;48;22;WSW;17;32%;15%;1
Everett;Sunny, but chilly;48;28;SE;4;61%;12%;2
Fort Lewis;Sunny and chilly;48;27;SE;8;64%;16%;2
Friday Harbor;Sunny, but chilly;48;33;NNW;9;43%;14%;2
Hoquiam;Plenty of sun;49;31;ESE;5;53%;14%;2
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;49;29;ENE;6;59%;15%;2
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;49;22;N;12;40%;17%;1
Olympia;Sunny and chilly;48;25;N;8;53%;15%;2
Omak;Winds subsiding;45;21;NNE;17;34%;6%;2
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;49;23;NNW;13;51%;30%;1
Port Angeles;Sunny, but chilly;46;31;SSW;7;48%;16%;2
Pullman;Morning flurries;36;19;E;12;66%;57%;1
Puyallup;Sunny and chilly;48;26;SSW;6;70%;16%;2
Quillayute;Plenty of sunshine;49;32;E;10;44%;25%;2
Renton;Sunny, but chilly;48;30;SSE;7;63%;15%;2
Seattle;Sunny, but chilly;47;33;W;7;56%;14%;2
Seattle Boeing;Plenty of sunshine;50;33;ESE;6;46%;14%;2
Shelton;Plenty of sunshine;48;27;WSW;4;59%;14%;2
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;41;23;N;9;49%;26%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;41;22;SSE;15;53%;25%;1
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;41;23;N;9;49%;26%;1
Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny, chilly;34;24;SE;3;67%;7%;2
Tacoma;Sunny and chilly;46;29;WSW;8;65%;15%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Chilly with sunshine;46;32;SE;10;49%;15%;2
Vancouver;Sunshine and chilly;48;27;N;6;74%;20%;2
Walla Walla;Rain and snow shower;40;25;SE;10;72%;56%;1
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;45;25;SE;9;42%;12%;2
Whidbey Island;Winds subsiding;49;34;NNW;15;43%;13%;2
Yakima;Decreasing clouds;50;20;NNW;10;36%;24%;2
