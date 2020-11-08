WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, November 9, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Rain and drizzle;43;36;SE;5;75%;91%;1
Bellingham;Rain and drizzle;44;35;SE;8;63%;91%;1
Bremerton;A shower in the p.m.;44;35;SSW;6;79%;82%;1
Chehalis;An afternoon shower;44;38;S;6;67%;83%;1
Deer Park;Becoming cloudy;37;27;ESE;7;66%;83%;1
Eastsound;A little p.m. rain;45;38;SE;9;75%;92%;1
Ellensburg;Mainly cloudy;41;31;SSE;7;56%;66%;1
Ephrata;Clouding up, chilly;40;28;S;6;53%;63%;2
Everett;An afternoon shower;43;38;SE;6;71%;85%;1
Fort Lewis;An afternoon shower;45;37;SSW;6;82%;77%;1
Friday Harbor;Rain and drizzle;44;38;ESE;7;72%;88%;1
Hoquiam;Showers around;47;43;WNW;8;71%;89%;1
Kelso-Longview;An afternoon shower;46;39;SSE;5;70%;84%;1
Moses Lake;Turning cloudy;42;30;S;7;56%;59%;2
Olympia;A shower in the p.m.;44;36;S;6;69%;84%;1
Omak;Increasing clouds;40;28;SSE;7;49%;72%;2
Pasco;Becoming cloudy;46;36;SSW;8;58%;57%;2
Port Angeles;Rain and drizzle;44;37;SW;3;70%;86%;1
Pullman;Turning cloudy, cold;34;28;SE;7;66%;82%;2
Puyallup;A shower in the p.m.;46;39;SSW;5;80%;82%;1
Quillayute;Rain and drizzle;46;40;WNW;9;73%;91%;1
Renton;A shower in the p.m.;44;40;SSW;6;72%;82%;1
Seattle;An afternoon shower;44;40;SSW;6;71%;76%;1
Seattle Boeing;A shower in the p.m.;46;40;SSW;5;62%;82%;1
Shelton;Brief p.m. showers;43;36;SW;4;73%;88%;1
Spokane;Becoming cloudy;39;31;SSE;5;57%;71%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Becoming cloudy;37;28;S;8;64%;79%;2
Spokane Felts;Becoming cloudy;39;31;SSE;5;57%;71%;1
Stampede Pass;A flurry or two;30;27;SSE;4;73%;82%;1
Tacoma;A shower in the p.m.;43;39;SSW;6;77%;82%;1
Tacoma Narrows;A shower in the p.m.;43;39;SSW;6;68%;82%;1
Vancouver;Cloudy and chilly;45;40;SSW;5;79%;76%;1
Walla Walla;Increasing clouds;41;36;S;8;60%;62%;2
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;38;30;E;4;58%;66%;1
Whidbey Island;A little p.m. rain;46;40;SSE;12;65%;87%;1
Yakima;Periods of sun;44;26;SE;4;49%;50%;1
