WA Forecast for Monday, December 14, 2020 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A little rain;47;41;SE;6;81%;84%;0 Bellingham;A little rain;48;43;SSE;7;85%;83%;0 Bremerton;A shower in places;47;38;S;6;86%;80%;0 Chehalis;A shower in places;45;38;SSE;5;82%;80%;1 Deer Park;Low clouds;31;25;SE;3;97%;44%;0 Eastsound;Cloudy with a shower;48;44;SE;5;93%;79%;0 Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;38;26;E;4;81%;39%;0 Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;35;28;N;3;92%;30%;0 Everett;Cloudy with a shower;47;41;SE;7;78%;81%;0 Fort Lewis;A shower in spots;48;39;S;7;100%;80%;0 Friday Harbor;Cloudy with a shower;47;43;SSE;6;88%;77%;0 Hoquiam;Occasional rain;48;42;SE;7;89%;92%;1 Kelso-Longview;A shower in places;47;41;SSE;6;92%;82%;1 Moses Lake;Decreasing clouds;35;29;ESE;5;82%;30%;1 Olympia;A stray shower;48;39;S;6;88%;78%;0 Omak;Cloudy;32;28;SSE;2;92%;36%;0 Pasco;Mostly cloudy;39;32;S;3;90%;15%;0 Port Angeles;Cloudy with a shower;47;38;S;3;85%;80%;0 Pullman;A little wintry mix;36;29;S;5;93%;67%;0 Puyallup;A stray shower;48;38;S;5;88%;81%;1 Quillayute;A little rain;47;41;SSE;4;66%;92%;1 Renton;Cloudy with a shower;49;41;SSE;6;79%;79%;0 Seattle;Cloudy with a shower;49;41;S;6;77%;81%;0 Seattle Boeing;Cloudy with a shower;49;41;S;7;86%;79%;0 Shelton;A shower in places;48;38;S;5;95%;80%;0 Spokane;Low clouds;35;31;S;1;92%;56%;0 Spokane Fairchild;Low clouds;31;29;SSW;3;99%;44%;0 Spokane Felts;Low clouds;35;31;S;1;92%;56%;0 Stampede Pass;A bit of a.m. snow;33;28;ESE;3;98%;91%;1 Tacoma;A shower in places;47;41;S;6;86%;78%;0 Tacoma Narrows;A shower in places;47;41;S;8;87%;80%;0 Vancouver;A shower in spots;47;38;SE;5;85%;77%;1 Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;36;30;SSE;5;98%;31%;0 Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;33;28;E;3;95%;58%;0 Whidbey Island;Cloudy with a shower;49;44;SSE;9;83%;83%;0 Yakima;Mostly cloudy;38;27;ENE;2;86%;36%;1