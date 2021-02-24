WA Forecast for Thursday, February 25, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Periods of rain;44;39;W;14;78%;91%;1 Bellingham;A little rain, windy;47;40;SW;19;73%;89%;1 Bremerton;A little rain;49;36;SW;15;70%;89%;1 Chehalis;A little rain;45;42;WSW;15;82%;90%;1 Deer Park;Periods of snow;37;20;SW;10;78%;74%;1 Eastsound;A touch of rain;47;40;WSW;12;75%;88%;1 Ellensburg;Windy in the p.m.;44;34;W;14;63%;44%;2 Ephrata;Increasingly windy;48;34;SW;18;55%;44%;2 Everett;A touch of rain;46;40;W;13;78%;90%;1 Fort Lewis;Occasional rain;46;38;SW;15;97%;89%;1 Friday Harbor;A little rain;46;42;W;10;77%;88%;1 Hoquiam;Very windy, rain;46;42;WNW;25;83%;85%;1 Kelso-Longview;Chilly with rain;45;40;WSW;9;87%;91%;1 Moses Lake;Windy in the p.m.;51;40;SW;16;44%;44%;2 Olympia;A little rain;45;38;WSW;17;86%;90%;1 Omak;Rain and snow shower;43;30;SE;13;58%;63%;1 Pasco;Windy;53;40;SW;21;49%;44%;2 Port Angeles;A little rain;46;39;W;16;75%;67%;1 Pullman;Showers of rain/snow;36;30;WSW;16;77%;89%;1 Puyallup;Periods of rain;47;40;WSW;17;86%;91%;1 Quillayute;A little rain, windy;45;39;WNW;21;82%;83%;1 Renton;A bit of rain;48;38;SW;15;71%;88%;1 Seattle;Occasional rain;47;37;SW;14;78%;89%;1 Seattle Boeing;A touch of rain;48;38;SW;18;75%;88%;1 Shelton;A little rain, windy;46;38;WSW;20;85%;89%;1 Spokane;Intermittent snow;39;27;SW;14;72%;75%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Windy with snow;38;24;SW;20;82%;74%;1 Spokane Felts;Intermittent snow;39;27;SW;14;72%;75%;1 Stampede Pass;Chilly with snow;29;24;WSW;11;94%;96%;1 Tacoma;A touch of rain;46;40;WSW;17;74%;88%;1 Tacoma Narrows;A little rain;45;39;SW;18;79%;88%;1 Vancouver;A little rain;48;42;WSW;7;75%;86%;1 Walla Walla;Windy;44;35;SSW;22;57%;83%;1 Wenatchee;Breezy in the p.m.;43;35;W;12;63%;44%;2 Whidbey Island;Windy;47;42;WSW;23;73%;90%;1 Yakima;Windy in the p.m.;50;36;WSW;13;47%;44%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather