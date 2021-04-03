WA Forecast for Monday, April 5, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Spotty showers;50;30;NNW;7;64%;65%;2 Bellingham;A brief shower;51;35;SSE;8;60%;59%;3 Bremerton;Spotty showers;46;27;N;6;86%;64%;2 Chehalis;Spotty showers;52;31;N;6;55%;60%;4 Deer Park;Cooler;51;28;NNE;8;64%;75%;2 Eastsound;Sun and clouds;50;38;S;7;63%;31%;3 Ellensburg;Windy and cooler;53;32;NW;19;42%;44%;3 Ephrata;Clouds and sun;58;38;NW;11;35%;44%;3 Everett;Cooler with a shower;50;31;NNW;6;66%;60%;2 Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;49;28;NW;6;71%;65%;1 Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;50;37;WNW;5;71%;31%;3 Hoquiam;Spotty showers;51;34;NNW;14;63%;62%;2 Kelso-Longview;Cooler with a shower;52;32;WNW;7;59%;49%;2 Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;59;37;NNW;9;45%;44%;3 Olympia;Spotty showers;52;30;NW;6;57%;65%;2 Omak;Partly sunny;59;34;N;10;32%;44%;2 Pasco;Partly sunny;64;37;WNW;10;41%;44%;3 Port Angeles;A little a.m. rain;48;35;SSW;10;61%;57%;3 Pullman;An afternoon shower;55;33;NNW;12;56%;79%;3 Puyallup;Spotty showers;50;29;NE;6;79%;64%;1 Quillayute;A shower in the a.m.;50;31;N;10;65%;57%;2 Renton;Spotty showers;49;32;NNE;6;73%;65%;1 Seattle;Spotty showers;47;32;N;6;79%;66%;1 Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;49;34;N;7;63%;65%;1 Shelton;Cooler with a shower;51;28;WSW;6;67%;59%;2 Spokane;Cooler with some sun;54;34;SSW;10;51%;67%;3 Spokane Fairchild;Cooler;53;30;SW;13;57%;66%;3 Spokane Felts;Cooler with some sun;54;34;SSW;10;51%;67%;3 Stampede Pass;Colder;35;25;W;7;75%;44%;3 Tacoma;Spotty showers;47;29;NNE;7;80%;65%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;46;32;WNW;6;66%;65%;1 Vancouver;Cooler with a shower;57;33;NNW;7;65%;55%;2 Walla Walla;Breezy in the a.m.;60;37;NNW;13;45%;62%;4 Wenatchee;Cooler;56;36;WNW;12;37%;44%;3 Whidbey Island;Clouds and sunshine;51;38;W;11;57%;33%;2 Yakima;Partly sunny;60;32;NW;9;36%;44%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather