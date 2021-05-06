WA Forecast for Saturday, May 8, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Spotty showers;56;41;NNW;7;53%;87%;2 Bellingham;Spotty showers;58;46;SW;9;64%;83%;3 Bremerton;Spotty showers;58;40;ESE;6;64%;82%;2 Chehalis;A couple of showers;58;43;W;6;54%;65%;4 Deer Park;Partly sunny, cooler;61;31;SW;12;44%;44%;5 Eastsound;Spotty showers;57;46;SW;7;66%;82%;3 Ellensburg;Very windy, cooler;58;40;WNW;25;37%;38%;5 Ephrata;Cooler;63;41;WNW;15;25%;33%;7 Everett;Spotty showers;57;42;NNW;7;57%;84%;2 Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;58;39;SW;11;62%;82%;2 Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;58;45;WSW;7;65%;83%;3 Hoquiam;Spotty showers;54;43;WNW;14;72%;71%;2 Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;59;41;WNW;7;65%;70%;2 Moses Lake;Cooler;67;40;WNW;13;26%;33%;7 Olympia;Spotty showers;59;40;WSW;10;60%;84%;2 Omak;Cooler with a shower;62;36;SE;9;32%;53%;3 Pasco;Cooler;67;39;WNW;14;30%;34%;6 Port Angeles;Spotty showers;55;41;WSW;12;62%;72%;2 Pullman;Breezy and cooler;56;36;W;16;44%;44%;5 Puyallup;Cloudy with showers;59;43;SW;7;68%;90%;2 Quillayute;Spotty showers;53;41;WNW;9;71%;69%;2 Renton;Spotty showers;58;43;SE;6;61%;83%;2 Seattle;Spotty showers;56;44;ESE;6;62%;82%;2 Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;57;44;ESE;8;60%;83%;2 Shelton;Spotty showers;58;39;WSW;13;62%;82%;2 Spokane;Cooler;60;37;WSW;13;34%;44%;5 Spokane Fairchild;Breezy and cooler;59;34;W;16;36%;43%;5 Spokane Felts;Cooler;60;37;WSW;13;34%;44%;5 Stampede Pass;Cloudy with a shower;39;29;WNW;7;80%;84%;4 Tacoma;Spotty showers;57;41;SW;8;65%;82%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;55;41;SW;11;62%;82%;2 Vancouver;A shower in the a.m.;62;40;NW;6;55%;67%;2 Walla Walla;Breezy and cooler;60;41;W;15;40%;44%;4 Wenatchee;Increasingly windy;61;41;WNW;18;29%;50%;5 Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;55;46;W;12;69%;82%;2 Yakima;Cooler;63;35;WNW;13;30%;35%;6 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather