WA Forecast for Friday, September 10, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;75;55;WSW;5;72%;10%;4

Bellingham;Brief a.m. showers;70;54;SSE;7;80%;61%;3

Bremerton;Decreasing clouds;76;52;SSE;7;67%;5%;4

Chehalis;Clouds and sun;72;52;WNW;5;76%;6%;4

Deer Park;Partly sunny;86;47;SSW;6;35%;14%;5

Eastsound;A shower or two;69;56;NNE;6;76%;56%;4

Ellensburg;Breezy in the p.m.;84;56;NW;11;41%;5%;5

Ephrata;Partly sunny;87;58;NW;7;35%;7%;5

Everett;Mainly cloudy;74;55;NW;5;69%;9%;4

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;75;52;WSW;8;62%;5%;4

Friday Harbor;A shower or two;68;53;WSW;5;79%;56%;3

Hoquiam;A stray shower;66;53;NW;9;81%;42%;3

Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sun;75;54;NW;5;67%;5%;5

Moses Lake;Partly sunny, nice;87;56;W;6;41%;8%;5

Olympia;Sun and clouds;74;50;SW;7;68%;4%;4

Omak;Partly sunny;88;55;NW;8;35%;4%;5

Pasco;Clouds and sun;91;61;WNW;5;39%;17%;5

Port Angeles;A shower in places;67;50;W;7;74%;41%;4

Pullman;Partly sunny;83;57;SSW;6;31%;19%;5

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;77;52;W;5;64%;4%;4

Quillayute;Clouds and sun;64;50;N;7;88%;33%;2

Renton;Rather cloudy;76;55;W;6;65%;5%;4

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;73;55;NE;6;67%;5%;4

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;75;57;NE;8;64%;6%;4

Shelton;Decreasing clouds;72;51;WSW;11;69%;5%;4

Spokane;Partly sunny;87;59;S;6;33%;14%;5

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;87;54;SW;8;30%;14%;5

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;87;59;S;6;33%;14%;5

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;67;50;W;5;65%;6%;4

Tacoma;Clouds and sun;73;52;WSW;7;70%;5%;5

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;71;53;NNE;8;72%;5%;5

Vancouver;Partly sunny, nice;78;56;NNW;5;59%;5%;5

Walla Walla;Clouds and sun, nice;88;63;SSE;7;28%;25%;5

Wenatchee;Clouds and sun;86;60;WNW;7;37%;4%;5

Whidbey Island;A shower or two;68;54;W;8;71%;56%;4

Yakima;Nice with some sun;88;54;N;5;39%;6%;5

