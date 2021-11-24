WA Forecast for Thursday, November 25, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Periods of rain;50;47;SE;9;81%;100%;0 Bellingham;Downpours, breezy;50;46;SSE;15;89%;100%;0 Bremerton;Periods of rain;47;46;SSW;9;88%;100%;0 Chehalis;Periods of rain;49;47;S;7;80%;99%;0 Deer Park;A couple of showers;39;35;SSE;5;80%;97%;0 Eastsound;Rain, heavy at times;50;47;SSE;17;89%;100%;0 Ellensburg;A morning shower;45;37;NE;2;70%;74%;1 Ephrata;Cloudy;40;33;S;4;81%;39%;1 Everett;Periods of rain;50;47;SSE;11;81%;99%;0 Fort Lewis;Rain;51;47;SSW;8;78%;100%;0 Friday Harbor;Pouring rain;49;48;SSE;11;84%;100%;0 Hoquiam;Downpours, breezy;53;50;SW;16;90%;100%;0 Kelso-Longview;A bit of rain;52;47;SSE;9;75%;100%;1 Moses Lake;Cloudy;42;37;SSE;5;74%;85%;1 Olympia;Rain;49;45;S;10;88%;100%;0 Omak;Rain and drizzle;40;35;SSE;8;80%;94%;0 Pasco;Cloudy;48;42;SSW;4;68%;78%;1 Port Angeles;Periods of rain;49;45;SSE;2;92%;100%;0 Pullman;Cloudy;41;38;SSE;12;66%;62%;1 Puyallup;Rain;52;49;SSW;6;87%;100%;0 Quillayute;Rain, heavy at times;52;45;SW;13;99%;100%;0 Renton;Rain at times;50;48;SSW;6;82%;100%;0 Seattle;Occasional rain;49;48;S;8;90%;100%;0 Seattle Boeing;Periods of rain;51;47;S;7;82%;100%;0 Shelton;Periods of rain;49;46;SW;5;95%;100%;0 Spokane;Rain and drizzle;41;38;S;3;76%;76%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Rain and drizzle;39;35;SSW;7;87%;93%;1 Spokane Felts;Rain and drizzle;41;38;S;3;76%;76%;1 Stampede Pass;Afternoon rain;39;36;W;1;80%;100%;1 Tacoma;Periods of rain;49;47;SSW;6;91%;99%;0 Tacoma Narrows;Occasional rain;48;46;SSW;7;89%;99%;0 Vancouver;A thick cloud cover;53;48;S;5;74%;98%;1 Walla Walla;A thick cloud cover;46;40;S;7;60%;26%;1 Wenatchee;Rain, some ice early;40;34;NNE;3;84%;93%;1 Whidbey Island;Periods of rain;52;48;SE;23;78%;100%;0 Yakima;Cloudy;44;37;SW;3;76%;74%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather