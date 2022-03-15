WA Forecast for Thursday, March 17, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A little a.m. rain;53;40;E;7;68%;74%;1 Bellingham;A morning shower;52;41;SE;8;81%;71%;1 Bremerton;A morning shower;53;39;SSW;7;71%;55%;1 Chehalis;A morning shower;53;39;E;4;61%;66%;1 Deer Park;Inc. clouds;50;29;SE;6;62%;27%;2 Eastsound;A morning shower;51;43;SE;7;80%;85%;1 Ellensburg;Breezy;56;35;NW;14;49%;12%;3 Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;56;31;SSW;7;48%;3%;3 Everett;A little a.m. rain;53;40;ESE;7;68%;91%;1 Fort Lewis;A morning shower;53;38;SSE;6;72%;60%;1 Friday Harbor;Cloudy;51;43;ESE;7;72%;70%;1 Hoquiam;A little a.m. rain;52;43;SE;8;80%;89%;1 Kelso-Longview;A morning shower;55;39;N;5;77%;44%;1 Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;58;32;S;7;45%;0%;3 Olympia;A morning shower;53;38;ESE;6;75%;55%;1 Omak;Sun and clouds;54;31;S;6;50%;8%;4 Pasco;Mostly cloudy;61;33;SSE;9;48%;2%;3 Port Angeles;Cloudy;51;40;S;4;71%;77%;1 Pullman;Showers around;46;32;SSE;12;68%;62%;2 Puyallup;A morning shower;54;37;ESE;6;71%;66%;1 Quillayute;A little a.m. rain;50;41;SSE;6;85%;95%;1 Renton;A little a.m. rain;53;39;SE;7;70%;63%;1 Seattle;A morning shower;52;41;SSE;7;69%;51%;1 Seattle Boeing;A shower in the a.m.;53;41;SSE;7;72%;61%;1 Shelton;A morning shower;52;37;W;6;78%;61%;1 Spokane;Mainly cloudy;52;33;S;7;59%;27%;2 Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;50;31;SSW;11;66%;26%;2 Spokane Felts;Mainly cloudy;52;33;S;7;59%;27%;2 Stampede Pass;A bit of a.m. snow;37;29;SW;4;87%;87%;2 Tacoma;A morning shower;52;39;S;7;72%;57%;1 Tacoma Narrows;A morning shower;52;40;SW;7;78%;55%;1 Vancouver;A morning shower;55;39;NE;5;67%;44%;2 Walla Walla;Clouds and sun;55;37;SE;11;57%;25%;4 Wenatchee;Clouds limiting sun;55;35;WNW;9;47%;9%;3 Whidbey Island;Cloudy;53;43;SE;9;74%;55%;1 Yakima;Partly sunny;59;33;NNW;6;45%;10%;4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather