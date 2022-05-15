WA Forecast for Tuesday, May 17, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;An afternoon shower;55;43;S;7;50%;91%;2 Bellingham;A couple of showers;56;45;S;8;76%;88%;2 Bremerton;A stray shower;61;40;SSE;10;66%;48%;3 Chehalis;A couple of showers;57;38;WSW;6;59%;85%;2 Deer Park;High clouds;65;36;S;9;60%;17%;5 Eastsound;A couple of showers;57;46;WSW;7;69%;90%;2 Ellensburg;Windy;64;40;NW;19;50%;27%;5 Ephrata;Clouds and sun;70;41;WNW;11;39%;3%;6 Everett;An afternoon shower;55;43;WNW;8;57%;52%;2 Fort Lewis;Cloudy with a shower;59;39;SW;10;63%;50%;3 Friday Harbor;Cloudy with a shower;55;45;SW;6;72%;88%;2 Hoquiam;A couple of showers;56;44;W;11;70%;90%;2 Kelso-Longview;A shower in spots;60;39;WNW;7;68%;56%;3 Moses Lake;Partly sunny, nice;73;41;W;11;38%;1%;6 Olympia;A couple of showers;60;38;WSW;10;65%;84%;3 Omak;Warmer;70;39;SSE;10;51%;24%;6 Pasco;Breezy in the p.m.;75;46;NW;13;39%;0%;7 Port Angeles;A couple of showers;55;42;WSW;13;68%;85%;2 Pullman;Cloudy;62;40;SW;13;62%;9%;4 Puyallup;Cloudy with a shower;60;41;SSW;7;65%;57%;3 Quillayute;A couple of showers;53;40;S;8;77%;97%;3 Renton;Cloudy with a shower;60;43;WSW;8;60%;50%;2 Seattle;Cloudy with a shower;59;44;ENE;9;63%;58%;3 Seattle Boeing;A stray shower;60;44;ESE;9;64%;48%;4 Shelton;A couple of showers;59;39;WSW;12;67%;91%;2 Spokane;Some sun;67;43;SSW;11;53%;11%;6 Spokane Fairchild;Breezy in the p.m.;65;38;W;13;61%;9%;4 Spokane Felts;Some sun;67;43;SSW;11;53%;11%;6 Stampede Pass;An afternoon shower;44;31;WNW;5;87%;82%;4 Tacoma;Cloudy with a shower;58;41;SW;9;65%;51%;2 Tacoma Narrows;A shower in places;59;43;SW;10;67%;49%;3 Vancouver;A shower in spots;63;42;NNW;6;58%;41%;3 Walla Walla;Cloudy;67;45;S;12;53%;3%;3 Wenatchee;Breezy in the p.m.;67;44;WNW;13;42%;13%;8 Whidbey Island;A couple of showers;55;46;WNW;10;71%;90%;2 Yakima;Breezy in the p.m.;71;38;NNW;10;41%;10%;8 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather