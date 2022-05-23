WA Forecast for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cloudy;64;51;S;6;45%;17%;3 Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;61;49;S;6;72%;17%;3 Bremerton;Cloudy;64;50;SSW;6;67%;16%;2 Chehalis;Cloudy;64;50;S;5;67%;36%;3 Deer Park;Partly sunny;66;44;S;9;63%;35%;5 Eastsound;Cloudy;60;49;S;4;72%;17%;2 Ellensburg;Breezy in the p.m.;71;51;NW;10;39%;16%;6 Ephrata;Clouds and sun, nice;71;50;W;8;33%;15%;6 Everett;Cloudy;64;51;S;6;54%;17%;2 Fort Lewis;Cloudy;65;48;SSW;4;60%;20%;2 Friday Harbor;Cloudy;58;50;SSW;7;73%;17%;2 Hoquiam;Low clouds;58;51;SSW;7;72%;66%;2 Kelso-Longview;Inc. clouds;66;53;WSW;4;62%;22%;5 Moses Lake;Clouds and sun, nice;74;54;SSE;8;41%;14%;6 Olympia;Cloudy;63;47;SW;4;66%;30%;2 Omak;Mostly cloudy;70;51;S;9;41%;14%;4 Pasco;Clouds and sun, nice;76;59;SSW;6;38%;15%;6 Port Angeles;Cloudy;57;46;WSW;5;69%;18%;2 Pullman;Sun and clouds;62;47;ESE;7;56%;30%;5 Puyallup;Cloudy;67;52;SSW;5;59%;16%;2 Quillayute;Cloudy;56;47;S;4;80%;73%;2 Renton;Cloudy;66;52;SSW;6;60%;30%;2 Seattle;Cloudy;64;52;SSW;6;60%;29%;3 Seattle Boeing;A thick cloud cover;64;53;S;3;64%;30%;2 Shelton;A thick cloud cover;61;46;SW;5;69%;32%;2 Spokane;Mainly cloudy;65;50;SSE;6;53%;44%;3 Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;64;47;S;8;60%;34%;5 Spokane Felts;Mainly cloudy;65;50;SSE;6;53%;44%;3 Stampede Pass;Inc. clouds;53;39;WNW;3;68%;70%;5 Tacoma;Cloudy;65;51;SW;6;60%;29%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;62;51;SW;3;68%;29%;2 Vancouver;Cloudy;68;55;ESE;5;60%;18%;5 Walla Walla;Some sun, pleasant;68;57;SSE;8;45%;16%;6 Wenatchee;Turning cloudy;72;52;WNW;8;36%;16%;7 Whidbey Island;Cloudy;60;48;NNW;7;73%;16%;3 Yakima;Increasing clouds;75;48;NW;5;37%;15%;7 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather