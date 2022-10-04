Skip to main content
WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Thursday, October 6, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny, warm;71;49;NNW;6;68%;4%;3

Bellingham;Partly sunny;68;49;NNW;6;73%;5%;3

Bremerton;Clouds and sun, nice;71;53;NNE;6;72%;4%;3

Chehalis;Sun and some clouds;74;51;N;6;71%;1%;3

Deer Park;Mostly sunny, warm;78;45;NE;5;49%;0%;3

Eastsound;Partly sunny;63;53;NW;6;88%;5%;3

Ellensburg;Very warm;83;49;N;5;45%;0%;3

Ephrata;Partly sunny;82;55;NNE;6;37%;0%;3

Everett;Partly sunny;71;52;NW;7;68%;4%;3

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;74;49;NNE;5;71%;5%;3

Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;66;50;NW;5;81%;5%;3

Hoquiam;Partly sunny, nice;70;54;N;6;77%;7%;3

Kelso-Longview;Decreasing clouds;75;53;N;7;68%;4%;3

Moses Lake;Partly sunny, warm;83;50;NE;5;42%;0%;3

Olympia;Partly sunny;74;47;NNE;5;72%;5%;3

Omak;Mostly sunny, warm;80;51;N;6;42%;0%;3

Pasco;Partly sunny, warm;84;48;N;4;49%;0%;3

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;65;49;SSW;5;74%;6%;3

Pullman;Mostly sunny, warm;77;51;E;6;39%;0%;4

Puyallup;Partly sunny;74;48;NNE;5;73%;4%;3

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;68;52;NNE;6;77%;9%;3

Renton;Partly sunny;72;53;NNE;6;69%;5%;3

Seattle;Partly sunny;71;56;N;6;66%;4%;3

Seattle Boeing;Sun and some clouds;73;53;N;6;63%;4%;3

Shelton;Clearing;73;47;ENE;5;73%;6%;3

Spokane;Mostly sunny, warm;80;48;ENE;5;49%;0%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, warm;77;48;NE;6;44%;0%;3

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, warm;80;48;ENE;5;49%;0%;3

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, mild;65;50;ESE;4;54%;1%;4

Tacoma;Partly sunny, nice;71;55;NNE;6;73%;4%;3

Tacoma Narrows;Some sun, pleasant;70;54;NNE;6;75%;4%;3

Vancouver;Mostly sunny;77;53;NNW;7;65%;5%;4

Walla Walla;Partly sunny, warm;80;56;ESE;5;40%;0%;4

Wenatchee;Very warm;82;56;NNW;6;43%;0%;3

Whidbey Island;Sun and some clouds;64;51;WNW;6;83%;5%;3

Yakima;Partly sunny;84;50;NNW;5;43%;0%;3

_____

