Skip to main content
Weather

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Friday, November 11, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mainly cloudy;47;30;E;6;72%;12%;1

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;46;32;NE;6;67%;14%;1

Bremerton;Mainly cloudy;48;34;NNE;7;71%;30%;1

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;47;32;NNE;6;75%;33%;1

Deer Park;Cold with some sun;34;17;NNE;6;74%;2%;2

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;46;38;N;6;74%;14%;1

Ellensburg;Partly sunny, cold;36;26;N;5;68%;11%;1

Ephrata;Clouds and sun, cold;36;26;N;10;64%;9%;1

Everett;Rather cloudy;47;32;ENE;6;70%;12%;1

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;48;30;NNE;6;75%;14%;1

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;47;37;N;6;70%;14%;1

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;49;36;E;12;75%;32%;1

Kelso-Longview;Mainly cloudy;48;33;ESE;7;77%;31%;1

Moses Lake;Periods of sun, cold;38;24;NNE;8;65%;7%;1

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;48;30;NNE;6;78%;30%;1

Omak;Partly sunny, cold;31;23;NNE;5;81%;8%;1

Pasco;Cold with some sun;39;26;NW;6;74%;3%;2

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;46;35;E;5;73%;30%;1

Pullman;Sunny, but cold;35;24;ESE;11;67%;1%;2

Puyallup;Rather cloudy;49;31;ENE;5;77%;14%;1

Quillayute;Mainly cloudy;49;33;ENE;7;76%;31%;1

Renton;Mostly cloudy;49;35;ENE;7;68%;15%;1

Seattle;Mainly cloudy;48;36;NNE;7;66%;14%;1

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;50;36;NE;7;64%;15%;1

Shelton;Mainly cloudy;48;31;NE;6;72%;31%;1

Spokane;Cold with some sun;37;22;NE;5;67%;2%;2

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, cold;33;20;NNE;7;72%;2%;2

Spokane Felts;Cold with some sun;37;22;NE;5;67%;2%;2

Stampede Pass;Cold, a p.m. flurry;29;26;ESE;8;71%;48%;1

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;47;34;NE;7;73%;14%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;46;36;NE;8;74%;30%;1

Vancouver;An afternoon shower;48;34;E;9;69%;76%;1

Walla Walla;Cold with some sun;36;27;SSE;5;78%;3%;2

Wenatchee;Periods of sun, cold;33;26;NNW;5;70%;12%;1

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;49;36;NNE;7;70%;13%;1

Yakima;Partly sunny, cold;38;23;N;5;68%;8%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By