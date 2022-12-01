WA Forecast for Friday, December 2, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cloudy and chilly;39;28;ESE;10;69%;96%;0 Bellingham;Low clouds and cold;35;30;ESE;9;65%;90%;0 Bremerton;Cloudy and chilly;39;31;SE;7;76%;97%;0 Chehalis;An afternoon shower;40;30;SSE;11;62%;98%;0 Deer Park;Very cold;20;10;NE;4;84%;83%;1 Eastsound;Breezy in the p.m.;38;35;SE;13;67%;85%;0 Ellensburg;Frigid;18;9;NE;7;85%;91%;1 Ephrata;Bitterly cold;16;13;N;8;91%;81%;1 Everett;Cloudy and chilly;39;29;ESE;11;68%;96%;0 Fort Lewis;Cloudy and chilly;40;26;SSE;8;84%;96%;0 Friday Harbor;Cloudy and chilly;39;35;SE;13;69%;88%;0 Hoquiam;Afternoon rain;40;34;ESE;17;83%;100%;0 Kelso-Longview;Bit of rain, snow;42;30;SSE;11;77%;95%;0 Moses Lake;Very cold;17;9;NNE;6;86%;83%;1 Olympia;A little p.m. snow;40;28;SSE;10;78%;98%;0 Omak;Frigid;10;7;N;6;90%;90%;1 Pasco;Mostly cloudy, cold;31;15;NNW;7;68%;27%;1 Port Angeles;Afternoon sprinkles;39;34;ESE;6;75%;94%;0 Pullman;Morning snow showers;29;17;ESE;9;68%;49%;1 Puyallup;Cloudy and chilly;41;26;SE;7;84%;96%;0 Quillayute;Snow and rain;41;35;SE;11;90%;99%;0 Renton;Cloudy and chilly;41;31;SE;8;70%;96%;0 Seattle;Cloudy and chilly;40;33;SE;8;71%;96%;0 Seattle Boeing;Cloudy and chilly;41;31;SE;8;70%;96%;0 Shelton;Bit of rain, snow;36;30;ENE;6;87%;98%;0 Spokane;Low clouds and cold;30;14;ESE;6;71%;26%;0 Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy and very cold;21;10;SE;7;83%;22%;0 Spokane Felts;Low clouds and cold;30;14;ESE;6;71%;26%;0 Stampede Pass;Cloudy and cold;19;14;SE;6;84%;97%;0 Tacoma;Cloudy and chilly;40;30;SE;8;85%;96%;0 Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy and chilly;40;30;SE;9;85%;96%;0 Vancouver;A shower in the p.m.;42;31;ESE;9;71%;91%;0 Walla Walla;Considerable clouds;37;19;SSE;9;55%;5%;1 Wenatchee;Bitterly cold;13;9;NNW;6;85%;92%;0 Whidbey Island;Cloudy and windy;41;32;SE;18;67%;88%;0 Yakima;Cloudy and very cold;21;9;NNE;5;90%;83%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather