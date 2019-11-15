WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

251 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM PST this morning. A

Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 4 PM this

afternoon to 10 PM PST this evening.

* GENERAL SEAS...7 to 9 ft through Friday night.

* FIRST EBB...Around 6 AM Friday. Seas near 11 ft.

* SECOND EBB...A strong ebb around 615 PM Friday. Seas near 12 ft

with breaker possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This Small Craft Advisory means that waves are expected to be

hazardous to small craft. Seas will be especially steep and

hazardous.

