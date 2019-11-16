WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
259 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST
this evening.
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* GENERAL SEAS...6 to 8 ft through Saturday night.
* FIRST EBB...Around 645 AM Saturday. Seas near 9 ft.
* SECOND EBB...A strong ebb around 7 PM Saturday. Seas near 12 ft
with breakers likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected
to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather