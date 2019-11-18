WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 18, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

156 AM PST Mon Nov 18 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM PST

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 11 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM to 11 PM PST this evening.

* General seas...Around 6 to 8 ft through Monday.

* FIRST EBB...Around 845 AM Monday. Seas near 11 ft with breakers

likely.

* SECOND EBB...Around 845 PM Monday. Seas near 11 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected

to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances.

