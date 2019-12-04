WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 4, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
218 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 11 feet at 13 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10
to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather