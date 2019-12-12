WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 13, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
1137 PM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...12 to 14 ft tonight increasing to 17 to 19 ft
Thursday where seas will linger through Thursday night.
- FIRST EBB...Around 430 AM Thursday. Seas near 16 ft with
breakers.
- SECOND EBB...Very strong. Around 445 PM Thursday. Seas near
20 ft with breakers.
- THIRD EBB...Around 515 AM Friday. Seas near 20 ft with
breakers.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
