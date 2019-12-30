WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
230 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 8 to 10 ft, building to 10 to 12 ft this
morning and holding through Mon evening. Seas ease to 8 to 10
ft Mon night.
- FIRST EBB...Around 730 AM this morning. Seas to 13 ft.
- SECOND EBB...Around 715 PM Monday. Seas around 14 ft with
breakers possible.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Through 4 AM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
