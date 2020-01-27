WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 28, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

257 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions. Combined seas 11 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Maximum ebb currents will occur around

6 AM and 6 PM today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...East wind 20 to 30 knots.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and

Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and

Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and

Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 14

feet at 14 or 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 10 PM PST Monday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 14

feet at 14 or 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 10 PM PST Monday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 14

feet at 14 or 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 10 PM PST Monday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 14

feet at 14 or 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 10 PM PST Monday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 14

feet at 14 or 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 10 PM PST Monday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 14

feet at 14 or 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 10 PM PST Monday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 12 feet at 15 seconds subsiding to 10 feet at 14

seconds tonight. East wind 20 to 30 knots tonight.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...East wind 20 to 30 knots.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and

Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and

Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and

Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 14

feet at 14 or 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 10 PM PST Monday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 14

feet at 14 or 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 10 PM PST Monday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 14

feet at 14 or 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 10 PM PST Monday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 14

feet at 14 or 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 10 PM PST Monday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 14

feet at 14 or 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 10 PM PST Monday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 14

feet at 14 or 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 10 PM PST Monday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather