WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 3, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
249 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM
PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...10 ft subsiding to 8 ft Monday afternoon.
- FIRST EBB...Around 1145 AM Monday. Seas around 13 ft.
Breakers possible.
- SECOND EBB...Around 1215 AM Tuesday. Seas around 10 ft.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 3
PM PST this afternoon, and from 8 PM this evening to 1 AM PST
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
