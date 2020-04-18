WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 19, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
251 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East
Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East
Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather