WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 24, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
240 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots early this morning and again
tonight into early Thursday morning.
* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East
Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT early this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 5 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
