WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

202 AM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 AM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...3 to 5 ft through Tuesday.

- FIRST EBB...Around 130 PM Tuesday. Seas to 6 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 215 AM Wednesday. Seas to

10 ft with breakers possible.

- THIRD EBB...Around 230 PM Wednesday. Seas to 7 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially

when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

