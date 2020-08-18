WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

236 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...ANOTHER SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this

morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this

afternoon to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

