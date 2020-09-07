WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 7, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

248 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING

TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING

TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

