WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
210 PM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 ft at 15 to 18 seconds.
* WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 ft at 15 to 18 seconds.
* WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 ft at 15 to 18 seconds.
* WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 ft at 15 to 18 seconds.
* WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 ft at 15 to 18 seconds.
* WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 ft at 15 to 18 seconds.
* WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 ft at 15 to 18 seconds.
* WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions. Combined seas 9 to 11 feet Bar
conditions light becoming rough.
* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Maximum ebb currents will occur around 330
am Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather