WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 11, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

225 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM

PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt

and seas 10 to 12 ft at 13 seconds. For the Gale Warning,

southwest to west winds 30 to 40 kt and seas 12 to 17 ft at 12

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to

midnight PDT tonight. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11

AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt

and seas 10 to 12 ft at 13 seconds. For the Gale Warning,

southwest to west winds 30 to 40 kt and seas 12 to 17 ft at 12

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to

midnight PDT tonight. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11

AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt

and seas 10 to 12 ft at 13 seconds. For the Gale Warning,

southwest to west winds 30 to 40 kt and seas 12 to 17 ft at 12

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to

midnight PDT tonight. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11

AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt

and seas 10 to 12 ft at 13 seconds. For the Gale Warning,

southwest to west winds 30 to 40 kt and seas 12 to 17 ft at 12

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to

midnight PDT tonight. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11

AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt

and seas 10 to 12 ft at 13 seconds. For the Gale Warning,

southwest to west winds 30 to 40 kt and seas 12 to 17 ft at 12

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to

midnight PDT tonight. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11

AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt

and seas 10 to 12 ft at 13 seconds. For the Gale Warning,

southwest to west winds 30 to 40 kt and seas 12 to 17 ft at 12

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to

midnight PDT tonight. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11

AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 7 to 9 ft.

- FIRST EBB...Around 115 PM Sunday. Seas near 10 ft, with

breakers possible.

- SECOND EBB...Around 2 AM Monday. Seas near 12 ft, with

breakers likely.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather