WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 18, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
217 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 11
seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out
10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10
To 60 Nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 11
seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out
10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10
To 60 Nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West wind 15 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West wind 15 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 11
seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater
Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape
Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To
Point Grenville Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island
To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 11
seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater
Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape
Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To
Point Grenville Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island
To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 11
seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater
Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape
Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To
Point Grenville Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island
To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 11
seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater
Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape
Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To
Point Grenville Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island
To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather