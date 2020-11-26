WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 27, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

235 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 9 to 11 feet through Friday morning.

- FIRST EBB...Around 215 PM Thursday. Seas to 14 feet with

breakers possible.

- SECOND EBB...Around 230 AM Friday. Seas to 11 feet with

breakers possible.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

