WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 29, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

308 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Seas to 8 ft through Sunday night.

- FIRST EBB...Around 4 AM Sunday. Seas to 9 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 4 PM Sunday. Seas to 13 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM

PST this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 7 AM PST

Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Seas to 8 ft through Sunday night.

- FIRST EBB...Around 4 AM Sunday. Seas to 9 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 4 PM Sunday. Seas to 13 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM

PST this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 7 AM PST

Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather