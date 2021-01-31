WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 1, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 121 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Seas 10 to 12 ft today through Mon. - FIRST EBB...Around 630 am today. Seas near 14 ft with breakers. - SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 630 pm today. Seas near 15 ft with breakers. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather