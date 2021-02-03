WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 3, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 258 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. Seas 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather