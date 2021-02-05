WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 5, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

312 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. Seas near 10 ft with

breakers possible. Maximum ebb current around 11 AM this

morning.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially

when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

