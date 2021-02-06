WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 6, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

356 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt and

seas 11 to 16 ft at 13 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

west winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 10 PM

PST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM

PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt and seas

11 to 14 ft at 10 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southwest winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 10 PM

PST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM

PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Combined seas 9 to 11 feet with breakers possible. Bar

conditions will be rough. Maximum ebb currents will be around

12 PM Saturday and 1230 AM Sunday.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 10 PM

PST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM

PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

